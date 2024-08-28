Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.321-$1.347 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.
Leslie’s Price Performance
NASDAQ LESL opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $569.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Leslie’s Company Profile
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.
