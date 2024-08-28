Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.321-$1.347 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $569.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.96.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

