Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,487,000 after purchasing an additional 228,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,348,000 after purchasing an additional 613,035 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $6.04 on Friday, reaching $565.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,260. The company’s fifty day moving average is $550.33 and its 200 day moving average is $529.45. The company has a market cap of $487.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

