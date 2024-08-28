Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $21.22

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.22, but opened at $20.55. Li Auto shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 832,587 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 58.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1,707.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 20.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

