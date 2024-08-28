Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.83 and last traded at $38.86. Approximately 19,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 243,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIF. Loop Capital increased their price target on Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Life360 during the second quarter valued at about $11,861,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Life360 during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Life360 in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

