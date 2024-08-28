LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Up to $6.18

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $6.40. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 322,555 shares traded.

LFST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.85 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 439,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 439,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $33,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,683.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,362 shares of company stock worth $1,285,154. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

