LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Up to $6.18

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $6.40. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 322,555 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.20.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

In other news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $33,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,683.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 439,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $33,089.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,683.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,362 shares of company stock worth $1,285,154. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.