Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Shares of Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report) traded down 13.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.03 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.03 ($0.04). 582,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 899,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

Light Science Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.70. The stock has a market cap of £9.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.00 and a beta of -0.89.

About Light Science Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc develops and manufactures electronic boards. It operates in two segments: Contract Electronics Manufacture and Controlled Environment Agriculture. The company offers lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It also provides PCBs that are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Light Science Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light Science Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.