Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Holdings Cut by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 59.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.36.

Shares of LNW opened at $108.21 on Wednesday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $110.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.02 and its 200-day moving average is $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Light & Wonder’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

