LINKBANCORP, Inc. (LNKB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on September 16th

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

LINKBANCORP has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LINKBANCORP to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ LNKB opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. LINKBANCORP has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $239.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. LINKBANCORP had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Research analysts predict that LINKBANCORP will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, Director George Parmer purchased 5,000 shares of LINKBANCORP stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,708.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LINKBANCORP news, insider Catherine Eisel bought 7,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $44,462.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Parmer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 180,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,708.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,131 shares of company stock valued at $262,132 in the last three months. 35.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

