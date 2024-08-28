Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Insider Novelette Murray Sells 8,411 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) insider Novelette Murray sold 8,411 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $186,892.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,304.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.35 million, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 339,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 142,443 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 503,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 68,407 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 777,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 63,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,821,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,875,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

