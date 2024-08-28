LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Neutral Rating from Robert W. Baird

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LIVN. Mizuho upped their price objective on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

LIVN traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -80.90 and a beta of 0.99. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $64.47.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 0.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,981,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after purchasing an additional 44,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,537,000 after acquiring an additional 62,480 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in LivaNova by 204.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,479,000 after acquiring an additional 863,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,262,000 after purchasing an additional 74,067 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,229,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

