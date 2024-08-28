Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.60

Shares of Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 41.60 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41.60 ($0.55), with a volume of 900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.80 ($0.52).

Livermore Investments Group Stock Up 4.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £68.79 million, a PE ratio of -293.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Livermore Investments Group Company Profile

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

