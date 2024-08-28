Loop Capital Raises SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $30.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s previous close.

S has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,306,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,603,173.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,603,173.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

