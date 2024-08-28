Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,091,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,511.4% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 24,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,838 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $9.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.07. 2,685,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,597. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.64. The company has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.04.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

