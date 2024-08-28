LRI Investments LLC Buys 2,413 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2,044.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 2,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,280,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,419,000 after buying an additional 2,181,169 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Sony Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,558,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,033,000 after acquiring an additional 774,502 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,150,000 after purchasing an additional 342,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,338,000 after purchasing an additional 277,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,567,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day moving average is $86.01. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $100.88.

Sony Group shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

