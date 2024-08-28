LRI Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $395.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $167.78.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

