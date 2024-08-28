LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 50.4% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.45. 9,774,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,381,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

