Lululemon Athletica Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.86. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.22 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.73 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $338.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.2 %

LULU opened at $271.18 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.83. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after buying an additional 4,630,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $236,378,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 359.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,084,000 after buying an additional 283,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,815,000 after buying an additional 257,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.