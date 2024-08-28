Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $271.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.83. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LULU

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.