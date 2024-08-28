Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price Down 2.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $324.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica traded as low as $263.17 and last traded at $264.67. Approximately 546,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,074,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.18.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.83. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

