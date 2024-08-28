Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Down 3.7%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 5,512,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 20,273,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.74.

The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782,249 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,854,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,710 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,661,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,303,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

