Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Trading Down 3.2%

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.95 and last traded at $57.27. Approximately 168,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,395,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.17.

LITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95, a PEG ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.36 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. Lumentum’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Lumentum by 714.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

