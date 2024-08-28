MagnetGold (MTG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $13.51 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a market cap of $13.51 million and $500.17 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

