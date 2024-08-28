Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.7% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.26. The stock had a trading volume of 42,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,520. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.53. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.97 and a 52 week high of $266.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

