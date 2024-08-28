Mark Bloom Buys 73,700 Shares of Abacus Storage King (ASX:ASK) Stock

Abacus Storage King (ASX:ASK – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bloom bought 73,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.22 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$89,914.00 ($60,752.70).

Abacus Storage King Price Performance

Abacus Storage King Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Abacus Storage King’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Abacus Storage King Company Profile

Abacus Storage King owns, operates, and manages a self-storage operating platform in Australia and New Zealand. The company is based in Sydney, Australia. Abacus Storage King operates as a subsidiary of Abacus Storage Operations Limited.

