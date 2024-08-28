Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Down 94.6% in August

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the July 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 0.7 %

MAKSY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,241. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

