Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MA traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $466.44. 1,986,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,403. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.04, for a total value of $47,512,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,441,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,935,718,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,733,175 shares of company stock valued at $782,773,546. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. BNP Paribas raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

