Matson (NYSE:MATX) Hits New 12-Month High at $137.72

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.72 and last traded at $137.39, with a volume of 8705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.74.

MATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.06.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.26. Matson had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

In related news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $1,151,600.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,329 shares in the company, valued at $19,491,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matson news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $1,580,060.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,579,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $1,151,600.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,491,175.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,400,615 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

