MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.
MaxiPARTS Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44.
About MaxiPARTS
