McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,292 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 249.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.2% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $932,797,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after buying an additional 648,094 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $948.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.88 billion, a PE ratio of 140.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $887.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $816.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total transaction of $18,255,774.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,401,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,896,942,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total value of $18,255,774.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,401,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,896,942,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,120,089 shares of company stock valued at $990,278,343. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

