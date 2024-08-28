McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 20,379 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 95.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,379 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.08. 5,682,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,917,656. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $136.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

