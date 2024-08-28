McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,204. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $208.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.85 and its 200 day moving average is $270.77.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,106 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.