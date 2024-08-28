McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.6% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 116,779 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,760,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $884,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,448. The company has a market capitalization of $208.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.91.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,106 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

