Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $196.92

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $196.92 and last traded at $189.00, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.00.

Merck KGaA Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter. Merck KGaA had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck KGaA will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

