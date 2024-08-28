Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.5% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 319,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $113,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 24,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $516.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,977,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,078,068. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.02. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $279.40 and a one year high of $544.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $431,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,778,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,759,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $431,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,778,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,890 shares of company stock valued at $170,604,385. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.41.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

