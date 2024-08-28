Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $19.56 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $19.56 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001493 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002164 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

