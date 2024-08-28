Metars Genesis (MRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $114.66 Million

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metars Genesis has a market cap of $114.66 million and approximately $106,208.19 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,235,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.36514738 USD and is down -5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $103,548.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

