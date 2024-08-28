MetisDAO Price Hits $33.16 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $33.16 or 0.00056040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $197.49 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,048.59 or 0.99800105 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012355 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 33.53443343 USD and is down -8.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $6,927,601.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.