MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEEGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

MGE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,805. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEEGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 18.12%. On average, research analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGEE. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGE Energy from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

