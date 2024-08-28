Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.05. The company had a trading volume of 431,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,213. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average is $88.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

