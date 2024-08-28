MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading Up 6.1%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $21.76. 13,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 101,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.