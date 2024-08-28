MidCap Financial Investment Co. (MFICL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on September 15th

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

