MidCap Financial Investment Co. (MFICL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on September 15th

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 0.6 %
MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $25.74.
