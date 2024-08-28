Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.99

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $44.99, with a volume of 108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MIRM shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.03 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 107.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,934 shares of company stock worth $1,180,156. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

