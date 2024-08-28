Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,400 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Humana were worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.90. 999,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,789. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.35.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

