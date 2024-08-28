Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 4,100 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $16,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.5% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.41. 1,091,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,714. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $128.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

