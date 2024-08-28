Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,641.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 123,508 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total value of $102,879.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,692.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total value of $102,879.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,692.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $347,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,042,624.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,555 shares of company stock valued at $774,555. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

MHK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.54. 492,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,273. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $164.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.21 and a 200 day moving average of $123.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.