Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Hits $2.94 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $159.43 or 0.00266281 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and approximately $72.86 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,874.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.53 or 0.00545353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00102691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00031306 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00040441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00071715 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

