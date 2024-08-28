MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Gap Up to $43.32

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.32, but opened at $46.21. MoneyLion shares last traded at $48.49, with a volume of 62,179 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ML. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.71. The company has a market cap of $502.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.74.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 5,139 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $231,768.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,986,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 5,139 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $231,768.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,986,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Torossian sold 1,018 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $83,180.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,452.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,290. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ML. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,427,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 2,060.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 98,680 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 96,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

