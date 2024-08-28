Morgan Stanley Boosts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $29.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s current price.

S has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,255.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SentinelOne by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,931,000 after buying an additional 409,454 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 375,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 874.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 141,127 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

