Mplx’s (MPLX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of Mplx stock remained flat at $42.36 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 54,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,340. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Mplx has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.18.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Mplx will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 73.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

